Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $91,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

