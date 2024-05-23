Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $172.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,763. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

