Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lennar were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 113,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 81,545 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 29,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.64.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

