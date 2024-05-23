Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after buying an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $23,028,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,694 shares of company stock worth $2,844,982. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $115.97.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

