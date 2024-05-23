Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

