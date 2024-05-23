Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $298,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Grid by 6.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in National Grid by 97.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.