Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,555,000 after buying an additional 174,667 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $14,416,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $210,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

