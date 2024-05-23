Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $3,056,181. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

