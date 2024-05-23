Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of ON stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

