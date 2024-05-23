Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.