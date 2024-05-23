Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,149. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.