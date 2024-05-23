Linamar Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Linamar Stock Down 0.5 %

LNR stock opened at C$71.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$56.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.7054381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. Company insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

