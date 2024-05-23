Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $823.06

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 823.06 ($10.46) and last traded at GBX 823.06 ($10.46), with a volume of 175857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.29).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.66) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 681.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 629.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £523.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,392.38 ($6,853.56). 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

