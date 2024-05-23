Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Loop Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get Loop Media alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPTV. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Loop Media Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Loop Media has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Media

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.