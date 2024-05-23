Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS.
NYSE:LOW opened at $221.11 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
