Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$16.50 to C$19.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as C$17.97 and last traded at C$17.80, with a volume of 427326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.65.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUN

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining Trading Down 8.0 %

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,534 shares of company stock valued at $439,992. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.12.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8013972 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 189.47%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.