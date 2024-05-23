Mark Jon Nelson Sells 1,210 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

