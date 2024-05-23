Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 138.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.