National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declares $0.73 Semi-Annual Dividend

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the bank on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.58.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

