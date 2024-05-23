NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Announces $0.61 Dividend

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6129 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQI opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

