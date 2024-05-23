Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 582,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,599,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIND

Nextdoor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after buying an additional 2,529,694 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nextdoor by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 3,901,481 shares during the period. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP increased its stake in Nextdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 2,369,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.