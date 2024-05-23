Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,733,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,194,000 after buying an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

