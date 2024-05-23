Norges Bank Buys Shares of 4,784,983 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,784,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 468,907 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

