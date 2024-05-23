Norges Bank Invests $165 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,416,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 48,097,992 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 211.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 956,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 944,928 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Flex by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 665,076 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Flex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 624,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Stock Up 5.4 %

Flex stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,451 shares of company stock worth $9,259,452. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

