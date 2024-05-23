Norges Bank Invests $196.05 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 518,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,045,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

