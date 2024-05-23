Norges Bank Invests $221.35 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,998,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,351,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of Franco-Nevada at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $124.44 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $151.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

