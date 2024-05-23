Norges Bank Makes New $172.74 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,086,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,740,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.79% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

