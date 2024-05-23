Norges Bank Makes New $186.69 Million Investment in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 667,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,693,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $302.45 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $19,721,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

