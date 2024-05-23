Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 825,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $242.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

