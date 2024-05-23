Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,470,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,129,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BAH stock opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $156.83.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

