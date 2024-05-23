Norges Bank Takes $163.31 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,002,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,314,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.12% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $181.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

