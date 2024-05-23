Norges Bank Takes $165.75 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,672,661 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,749,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of UiPath as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PATH opened at $19.59 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last 90 days. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

