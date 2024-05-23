Norges Bank Takes $180.92 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,222,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,918,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.84% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,831,000 after buying an additional 181,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,892,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 141,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $158.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

