Northland Capmk Weighs in on Transcat, Inc.’s FY2029 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Transcat Price Performance

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $142.18 on Thursday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 31.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

