O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $991.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,074.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,266 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

