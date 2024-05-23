Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $143.01.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

