Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,248 shares of company stock worth $5,509,049. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $198.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

