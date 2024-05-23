PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,392 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $181.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

