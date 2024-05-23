PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,940 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,056,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $193.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average of $173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $199.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

