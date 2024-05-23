PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

