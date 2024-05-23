PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

