PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

