PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $201.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.88.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

