PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.