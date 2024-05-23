PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PRU opened at $119.49 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.