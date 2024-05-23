PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $12.08 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.6 %

EXC opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

