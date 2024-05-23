PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $201.12 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day moving average is $215.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

