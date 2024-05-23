PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 13,236 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

