PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,566 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.40% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

