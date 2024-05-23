PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,385,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 231.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,926,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $8,702,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $128.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.